SRHA exceeds COVID-19 vaccination target

SRHA exceeds COVID-19 vaccination targetWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Regional Director of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Michael Bent, says the region continues to exceed its daily COVID-19 vaccination targets.
Bent noted that the region had a target of 3,120 people on March 24, which has since been surpassed by 54 per cent, with some 4,780 vaccinated on that day.
Speaking after a visit to COVID-19 vaccination activities at the Balaclava Health Centre in St Elizabeth, led by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, Bent encouraged people who are hesitant to take the vaccine, to do so when it is their time.
“Get registered [for the vaccine], whether it is to go on the platform [Ministry of Health and Wellness website] or calling 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683), and keep your appointment,” the Regional Director said.
“So far, research has shown that we have nothing to fear from the vaccine. I took it over two weeks now and I am [fine], and my elderly mother also took it and she is fine, so I am encouraging persons to take the vaccine,” he added.
Meanwhile, Bent also implored citizens to remain vigilant in observing the COVID-19 protocols.
“We still have to continue wearing our masks, we still have to continue doing our social distancing and stay away from crowds,” he emphasised.
“Our hospitals are crowded now, our numbers are rising, we do not have infinite resources, and bed spaces are limited. We have to think about bed spaces for other illnesses too, as hospitals are not just for COVID-19 patients. The responsibility is in our hands to stop the spread, so we have to follow the protocols until we can get back to normal,” Bent said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy