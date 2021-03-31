SRHA exceeds COVID-19 vaccination target

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Regional Director of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Michael Bent, says the region continues to exceed its daily COVID-19 vaccination targets.

Bent noted that the region had a target of 3,120 people on March 24, which has since been surpassed by 54 per cent, with some 4,780 vaccinated on that day.

Speaking after a visit to COVID-19 vaccination activities at the Balaclava Health Centre in St Elizabeth, led by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, Bent encouraged people who are hesitant to take the vaccine, to do so when it is their time.

“Get registered [for the vaccine], whether it is to go on the platform [Ministry of Health and Wellness website] or calling 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683), and keep your appointment,” the Regional Director said.

“So far, research has shown that we have nothing to fear from the vaccine. I took it over two weeks now and I am [fine], and my elderly mother also took it and she is fine, so I am encouraging persons to take the vaccine,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bent also implored citizens to remain vigilant in observing the COVID-19 protocols.

“We still have to continue wearing our masks, we still have to continue doing our social distancing and stay away from crowds,” he emphasised.

“Our hospitals are crowded now, our numbers are rising, we do not have infinite resources, and bed spaces are limited. We have to think about bed spaces for other illnesses too, as hospitals are not just for COVID-19 patients. The responsibility is in our hands to stop the spread, so we have to follow the protocols until we can get back to normal,” Bent said.