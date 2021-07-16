STATIN reports significant level of COVID-19 compliance

STATIN reports significant level of COVID-19 complianceFriday, July 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Data from the April 2021 Labour Force Survey of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) show a significant level of compliance with coronavirus (COVID-19) control measures.
STATIN's Director General, Carol Coy, says the findings show that 94.8 per cent of people stayed inside their place of residence during curfew hours.
Additionally, Coy said 90.7 per cent of individuals wore a mask in public, while 88.4 per cent practised physical distancing.
She was speaking during STATIN's digital quarterly briefing on Thursday.
Coy also indicated that working from home continued to be an option for employers and employees.
“Ten per cent (122,200) of the persons employed spent at least one full day working from home or a similar location during the reference period. These persons were mostly females (88,500),” she pointed out.
The Director General further advised that more than one-half (57.4 per cent) of the people working from home were in the occupational group 'Professionals, Senior Officials and Technicians'.
Coy noted, however, that more than 40 per cent or 498,200 of the employed people interviewed indicated they had experienced either total or partial loss of income from employment since March 2020, when Jamaica's first confirmed case was reported.
Meanwhile, STATIN has completed data collection for the pilot phase of the 2022 Population and Housing Census.
Coy said the pilot was fundamental to the census planning process, noting that it facilitates comprehensive testing of all applicable processes.
“We thank the householders for their cooperation with our census takers and look forward to continued cooperation for the main census in April 2022,” she added.
