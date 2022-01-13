STETHS, Frome, Edwin Allen and Manchester High advance to Ben Francis KO semis

ST ANN, Jamaica- Six-time champions St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) and 2006 winners Frome Technical High will meet in one semi-final game of the ISSA Ben Francis Knockout football competition, while Edwin Allen High and Manchester High will play in the other, when the competition resumes next Tuesday.

During Thursday's quarter-finals STETHS beat Vere Technical 2-0 in the second game of a double- header at the STETHS Sports Complex while Edwin Allen eliminated seven- time champions Cornwall College 2-1 at Drax Hall.

Frome Technical edged Munro College 1-0 in the first game at STETHS and Manchester High blanked Christiana High 3-0 at Kirkvine.

Negus Daley scored in the 30th minute and Michael Jerman in the 56th minute for STETHS to beat Vere Technical in their game.

At Drax Hall, Edwin Allen were made to work hard for their win over Cornwall College and despite dominating the scoring chances Edwin Allen had to wait until the 44th minute to get the breakthrough when Jaheim Harris fired home from just inside the 18-yard box, low to the left of goalkeeper Jordan Shaw.

Jaheim Thomas made it 2-0 in the 54th minute when he fired home from the left flank but Edwin Allen failed to press home their advantage and allowed the former winners back in the game.

Dante Escoffery, who was a second half substitute, pulled one back for Cornwall College in the 89th minute.

Yarek Carnegie scored a double for Manchester High as they beat Christiana High 3-0 at Kirkvine while Frome Technical advanced with their 1-0 win over Munro College in the first game played at STETHS, thanks to a second half goal from Akeem Kongall.

-Paul A Reid