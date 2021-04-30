STETHS cop Western Champs double

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) took the double on Thursday after they won both the boys’ and girls’ titles at the County of Cornwall Athletic Association (COCAA) GraceKennedy Western Championships held at the STETHS Sports Complex in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

It was the first time in five years that the Reynaldo Walcott-coached team were winning the double, and snapped Rusea’s High’s three-year run as girls’ champions, while extending their hold on the men’s title.

STETHS, who had the largest teams in either section, dominated the points standings, amassing 430.50 in the boys to beat Cornwall College by almost 200 points as the Montego Bay-based school finished with 235 in second place, followed by Petersfield High with 183, Herbert Morrison 87 and Rhodes Hall 85 in the top five spots.

On the girls’ side, STETHS scored 368 points, more than double Rusea’s High’s 172.50; Rhodes Hall were third with 146; Petersfield High scored 134 and Maggotty High were fifth with 106.50 points.

Four records were broken and one equalled at the championships that was held over one day for the first time in more than 20 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petersfield High’s Jazmyn James was the only individual triple winner with nine other athletes winning two individual titles.

STETHS’ Euvia Bennett set a new record in the 3000m Open; Alexis James of Petersfield broke the Class 2 girls 100m hurdles record; Shamer Bake of STETHS set a new mark in the Class 2 boys 400m hurdles and the STETHS boys' Class 3 4x100m lowered the previous record.

Rhodes Hall’s Rhianna Lewis equalled the Class 4 high jump record of 1.55m that she shared with STETHS’ Peta-Gay Reid.

James won the girls’ Class 2 shot put and discus and the javelin Open, while the double winners were Aalliyah Francis of Rusea’s High; Antonio Watson of Petersfield; Daniella Anglin of Herbert Morrison Technical; Maggotty’s High’s Jade Jones; Albert Town’s Neon Smith and four STETHS athletes — Jhavor Bennett, Richelle Stanley, Euvia Bennett and Adrian Nethersole.

