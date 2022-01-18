STETHS into Ben Francis KO final

STETHS into Ben Francis KO finalTuesday, January 18, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Six-time champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) will contest Friday's final of the ISSA Ben Francis Knock-out competition after edging another former champion winner Frome Technical 1-0 in the semi-final played at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Michael Jerman's first half goal made the difference for STETHS who will now face first time finalist Edwin Allen High on Friday at the same venue.
Despite losing, it was an improved performance from Frome Technical who were beaten 6-0 by STETHS in their daCosta Cup quarter-final game less than a month ago.
STETHS took the lead in the 43rd minute when Jerman stuck out a boot and redirected a shot from outside the area into the far left corner of the goal.
In the first semi-final, Edwin Allen booked a spot in their first final after beating Manchester High 4-0 thanks to a brace from Richard Henry.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy