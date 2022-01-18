STETHS into Ben Francis KO final

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Six-time champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) will contest Friday's final of the ISSA Ben Francis Knock-out competition after edging another former champion winner Frome Technical 1-0 in the semi-final played at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Michael Jerman's first half goal made the difference for STETHS who will now face first time finalist Edwin Allen High on Friday at the same venue.

Despite losing, it was an improved performance from Frome Technical who were beaten 6-0 by STETHS in their daCosta Cup quarter-final game less than a month ago.

STETHS took the lead in the 43rd minute when Jerman stuck out a boot and redirected a shot from outside the area into the far left corner of the goal.

In the first semi-final, Edwin Allen booked a spot in their first final after beating Manchester High 4-0 thanks to a brace from Richard Henry.

-Paul A Reid