STETHS win under-14 cricket title; to meet urban champs Excelsior tomorrow

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) defeated Clarendon College by 66 runs to win the all-rural ISSA/Grace Under-14 cricket final at Manchester High School on Saturday.

Scores in a game of 30 overs for each team: STETHS 125-5 in 30 overs; Clarendon College 59 all out.

The game was a replay after the teams played to a tie a few days earlier, at the same venue.

STETHS will now face urban champions, Excelsior High for the all-island ISSA/Grace Under-14 title also at Manchester High tomorrow starting at 10:00 am. The all-island final will be 35 overs per side.

In Saturday's game, STETHS captain Malique Williams led the way with 56 after calling correctly at the toss and deciding to bat first. Sean Roye supported with 38.

For Clarendon College, off spinners Ade Bates with 2-32 and Rahiem Lewis 2-62 were the top bowlers.

Needing 126 to win in 30 overs, Clarendon College struggled against the spinners with Lewis (26) and Javannie Palmer (13) being the only batsmen to reach double figures.

For STETHS, off spinner Odel Samuels took 6-19 while wrist spinner Javed Simpson took 3-13.

In the tied match early last week, Clarendon College, having won the toss and batted made 86 all out in 29 overs and three balls. Javanni Palmer made 37 while Simpson (7-32) and Samuels (3-20) shared the wickets.

When STETHS batted, they were bowled out in 19.5 overs, with the scores tied. Roye top scored with 35 while Bates (4-6) and Lewis (3-42) were the top bowlers.

- Garfield Myers