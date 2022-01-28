STJMC embarks on Earthquake Awareness sensitisation programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St James Municipal Corporation through its Disaster Preparedness Coordination Unit has embarked on a number of activities in the parish to bring better awareness to the dangers that an earthquake poses.

The sensitisation programme forms parts of the corporation's efforts to recognise January as Earthquake Awareness month.

So far, several schools, to include Corinaldi Avenue Primary, Barracks Road Primary, Bogue Hill Primary and Infant, Mt Salem Primary, Granville Primary, Flanker Primary and Junior High and William Elite Academy have received earthquake sensitisation and simulation exercises from the Disaster Preparedness Unit at the Corporation.

Other facilities visited in the parish include Mustard Seed Communities children's home for special needs, health centres and Community Development Committee (CDC) meetings

According to Assistant Parish Coordinator for Disaster, Andreka Nelson, the main aim of the presentations was to inform of the possible effects of earthquakes while highlighting safety measures which can be taken in the eventuality of an occurrence.

"Along with outlining the possible hazardous impacts, great emphasis was placed on preparing for an earthquake so along with drills, the schools were aided in identifying clear evacuation routes as well as ensuring there are clear exits and assembly areas,” Nelson said, adding that “both the pupils and administrators at the schools were receptive to the activities which facilitated ease and success of the drills. Along with the drills, observations were made and subsequent recommendations communicated to the school administrators to facilitate improvements where necessary".

The school administrators also indicated their gratitude for the earthquake awareness exercises.

Principal of Flanker Primary and Junior High School, Collette Barnes said: "It is a good initiative because in 2020 there was a similar drill and the day after there was an actual earthquake and because we did the drill, our students were aware and knew what to do. Because of that we didn't get any damages although a part of the building came down…so thank you for this initiative.”

Meanwhile, the corporation said further assessments of the school premises revealed a lack of clear demarcation of assembly areas.

The St James Municipal Corporation, in addressing that concern, also administered assembly point signs to the schools.

Other disaster-related concerns which have been noted from the assessments will be aptly dealt with through the Disaster Preparedness unit of the corporation.