SVL players cash out $51.7 billion in 2020

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) customers cashed out heavily in 2020 winning over $51.7 billion across all gaming products of the group.

The announcement was made by SVL Executive Chairman Gary Peart during the company's recent 15th Annual General Meeting at AC Hotel.

The total winnings was a $932.4 million increase over 2019's disbursements to players of SVL's broad gaming suite which include number games, sports betting and other solutions.

Peart said it's major jackpot games, Lotto and Super Lotto created six multi-millionaires during the year.

“Six players walked away with huge jackpot wins amounting to $864.4 million! One of those winners won a Super Lotto jackpot of $301.5 million,” he said.

Additionally, Chairman Peart said SVL achieved record-breaking gross ticket sales at $76.3 billion, a $4.3 billion increase over the previous year. He added that this represented 336 million individual ticket sales to lucky Jamaicans for 2020, Cash Pot being the lion's share of ticket sales.

Peart said the ticket sales was a testament to the company's stature in the gaming sector and that despite the entrance of two players in the first quarter of 2021, SVL has retained 99.5 per cent market share nine months later.

Net profit for the Group remained flat, coming in at $2.4 billion. Gaming Income increased by $843.9 million or two per cent and EBITDA increased by 14.3 per cent to $4.6 billion.

Peart says despite the challenges COVID-19 posed in 2020, SVL shareholders still reaped the rewards and the company continued to pull investors on the stock market.

“Earnings per share of 90.15 cents allowed shareholders to receive dividends of 80 cents for the 2020 financial year,” he explained.

SVL's shareholders increased from 5,343 at the end of 2019 to 6,442 in 2020, an increase of 20 per cent and total shareholders' equity as at December 2020 stood at $6 billion, representing an increase of $1.9 billion or 46.9 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

SVL paid out $1.9 billion in total dividends in 2020 versus $2.1 billion in 2019, representing a dividend yield of 4.1 per cent.