SVL takes bigger stake in Supreme Route

SVL takes bigger stake in Supreme RouteSaturday, February 26, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica, - Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has acquired a further 29 per cent stake in gaming company Supreme Route, which was previously known as Bingo Investments Limited.
The additional stake brings SVL's ownership of the entity to 80 per cent. The transaction involved a cash consideration of $1.42 billion and was executed through another SVL subsidiary, Prime Sports (Jamaica) Limited.
Supreme Route Limited operates video gaming terminals and video slots, which are situated at licensed establishments such as bars and restaurants.
The company has a staff complement of over 170 spread across all of its locations, generating over US$7.77 million in annual sales.
