Sachin Dennis out of JAAA Trials

Sprinter Sachin Dennis' debut in Jamaican colours could be put on hold after he was not entered in the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) national junior or senior trials set to start in Kingston on Thursday.

Dennis was expected to line up in the men's 100m which will be run between Thursday and Friday but his name was not entered for either championship.

It is not known if Dennis, who has a history of injuries, is suffering any new setbacks. According to the JAAA rules for selection to national teams, athletes who want to be considered for selection but are injured must submit a medical certificate and must also be ranked in the top three in the world in their event.

The athlete would also have to be examined by the JAAA medical doctor and would need to prove their fitness.

Dennis who is a junior has a personal best of 10.15 seconds, still shy of the Olympic qualifying mark of 10.05 seconds but is ranked number four among the Under 20 men.

Participants at the trials that will run through to Sunday, will be seeking to be selected to several championships to be held next month.

Jamaica is expected to send athletes to the NACAC Under 18 and Under 23 Championships to be held in Costa Rica, the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya and the Olympic Games later in Tokyo, Japan.

-- Paul Reid