Sadie Keating, author of report on sordid conditions in children's homes, dies at 79

Sadie Keating, author of report on sordid conditions in children's homes, dies at 79Friday, November 05, 2021
|
Sadie Keating, the public servant best remembered for the sensational 2003 Keating Report that lifted the cover off the abuse of children and the horrible conditions in state homes and places of safety, died Thursday, aged 79, her family confirmed.
Keating fell at home and suffered several strokes at the Tony Thwaites Wing of the University Hospital of the West Indies where she was admitted last week and succumbed Thursday morning.
