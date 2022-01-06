Sagicor Bank rewards six lucky credit card clients with $750,000

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Six Sagicor Bank Mastercard credit card holders were each surprised with a share of almost $5 million from the financial institution during the Christmas holidays.

The six winners, who each received a prize of $750,000 cashback on their credit cards, were chosen randomly on Tuesday, November 9, as part of Sagicor Bank's 'spend and get' promotion.

One of the winners, 84-year-old Fred Hudson, said he and his 83-year-old wife are planning to use some of the money to go on a well-deserved vacation.

“We were thinking of going for a weekend together,” he said, sharing that they have been married for 58 years, but have not gone out much since the pandemic. His wife added that the lump sum came in very handy in the holiday season, when so many expenses tend to pop up.

Other winners shared that their prize money will be used to pay for a variety of things, such as back-to-school expenses, home renovations, motor vehicle repairs and policy renewals.

In congratulating the winners, Sabrina Cooper, Vice President, Cards and Payments, Sagicor Bank said the promotion is another way Sagicor Bank ensures business is rewarding for its customers.

“Whether it's to make home improvements, vehicle repairs, or just to finally be able to go on that family vacation, Sagicor Bank wants to ensure that our clients are rewarded for being a part of the Sagicor family, especially during this time,” she said.

Cooper explained that the promotion, which applies to Sagicor Bank Mastercard Standard and Mastercard Gold credit cards, began on September 1 and ran until October 27. During that period, clients were automatically entered into the promotion once they made a minimum purchase of J$9,000 or US$60 in a single transaction with their credit cards.

Early last year, Sagicor Bank feted three of its Mastercard credit cardholders to luxurious staycations at the all-inclusive Secrets Wild Orchid Resort in Montego Bay in its 'Treat Yourself' promotion. Those winners were randomly selected from a pool of cardholders who had made purchases of US$50 or more with their Sagicor Bank Mastercard credit cards between last November and January 15.

The bank's vice president noted that in addition to these seasonal promotions, Sagicor Bank repays its credit cardholders every time they use their cards through their ongoing Rewards Programme. In this programme, clients earn rewards points each time they use their credit cards, which can be used to unlock a variety of reward options. These include cash back, Pay with Rewards (PWR), eGift cards, and redeeming travel points.