Sagicor Bank to discontinue MYCash Card service

Sagicor Bank to discontinue MYCash Card serviceFriday, March 11, 2022
|
Sagicor Bank has revealed that in two months it will discontinue the use of its MyCash prepaid card and its products.
In a notice to customers, the bank said as of May 11, customers will no longer be able to use their MyCash prepaid cards or app.
“We urge you to cancel all direct deposits and/or recurring payments immediately,” the notice said. “We recommend that you utilize all the money in your account as soon as possible and have your account closed by May 11, 2022.”
No reason was given as to why the card service, which began in 2019, will stop. The card is a co-branded prepaid MasterCard offered by Sagicor Bank and Prism, a subsidiary of Digicel.
Contacted on Friday, Candiece Knight, Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility officer for the Sagicor group, was unable to say why the card was being discontinued. She asked that an email be sent to her so she could forward it to the necessary persons for a response.
In the notice, the bank said the last day to load funds to their MyCash account will be April 18, 2022.
It said customers can renew and replace cards up to April 18, 2022, and that a monthly fee will still be charged on all open/active accounts until April 30, 2022.
A FAQ section was included in the notice but customers who still have questions, are urged to contact the bank.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy