Sagicor Group Jamaica launches first of its kind Financial Literacy eBook

Sagicor Group Jamaica on Friday, April 1 launched a first of its kind Financial Literacy eBook that will provide readers with information, insight, and tips on various topics under the pillars of money management, insurance, investments, and banking.

“At Sagicor, our team is always exploring creative ways in which we can add value to our clients lives, especially on their financial journey, and this financial literacy book is another avenue through which we are empowering our clients with information”, shared Christopher Zacca, president and CEO at Sagicor Group Jamaica.

Zacca disclosed that the eBook is available to everyone via the company's website at sagicor.com.

The 58-page book covers a range of topics to include – budgeting, credit card management, pension, health and life insurance coverage, types of investments, the importance of a bank account, tips for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), and much more.

Zacca also noted that many of the articles in the book were written by Sagicor financial and investment advisors.

“Our hope is that readers will be empowered with information to help them make more informed choices as they navigate their finances and make decisions about the management of their money”, Zacca said.

In addition to the wealth of information online via its website – sagicor.com, the financial conglomerate also launched its InvestorCore platform last year, which serves as a hub for all things investments.

According to Sagicor, InvestorCore is the “Caribbean's first online space for investment pros and newbies, and is an all-in-one platform, curated to teach and impart expert-driven information on stocks, brokerage terms and everything investments.”

Sagicor, through its banking arm, also has the Sagicor Bank Business Resource Centre that provides, in partnership with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation, support to SMEs and entrepreneurs. Persons can access free training in business management, as well as benefit from financial support and guidance from the company's business bankers.

“Education and support are fundamental to the value we offer to our clients, and the eBook is an addition to the diverse ways in which we share with and reach our different target audiences; we are truly excited to finally launch the book and we hope readers will find it resourceful and valuable”, Zacca said.