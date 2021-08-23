Sagicor Jamaica rolls out vaccination initiative at workplace for team members

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sagicor Group Jamaica will be rolling out its COVID-19 vaccination programme for its team members this Friday, August 27, allowing them to register along with four individuals (family or friends) to get vaccinated.

The programme is being rolled out in partnership with the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative (PSVI) as Jamaica experiences one of its highest positivity rates since the start of the pandemic. On Sunday, Jamaica recorded 879 new cases of the virus.

Read: 879 new COVID cases, 14 more deaths in Jamaica

President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Christopher Zacca, shared that from the confirmation of the first case back in March 2020, the primary concern and priority has been and continues to be the overall safety and well-being of team members, their families, our clients and all our stakeholders and the citizens of Jamaica.

“Now is not a time for us to become lax in our vigilance as the virus is still a threat to our lives and our livelihoods. Instead, we should all play our role to ensure that we get to the other side of this crisis as soon as possible; too many lives have already been lost, we simply must follow the protocols,” Zacca said, encouraging the public to wear their masks, maintain physical distance, wash their hands, obey the curfew orders and get vaccinated.

Zacca, who also serves as chairman of the PSVI, registered his support for the government's vaccination drive, noting that vaccination is paramount to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 worldwide.

“The science is clear; the vaccinations have been effective in significantly reducing the chances of serious illness if an individual contracts the disease. Our return to normalcy is dependent on us all working together to protect ourselves and those around us,” he stated.

Sagicor said its team members also benefitted from the pilot programme of the PSVI, where they were able to get their first dose of the vaccine.