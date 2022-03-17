Sagicor Life Jamaica launches eConnect

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sagicor Life Jamaica has launched eConnect - the latest digital solution for the company.

This is in an effort to enhance the digital experience of its customers.

The service, which was introduced in February, allows clients to meet with Sagicor Life's customer service representatives from the comfort of their home, or anywhere, via a video platform.

Additionally, clients can schedule meetings with the customer service representatives at a time most convenient to them.

Bregette Rodney, manager of Sagicor Life Client Services shared that as the largest provider of life and health insurance products in Jamaica, Sagicor Life Jamaica is committed to providing solutions that make clients' experience doing business easy, simple, and more convenient.

“We have been focused on enhancing our client experience by offering online services that are easy to use, accessible and provide well-needed support”, said Rodney.

“The main objective of eConnect is to eliminate and/or lessen the need for clients to travel to our locations or wait to access services that can be done with ease online. eConnect facilitates them connecting with us from anywhere, which is a great added value for our clients,” she further explained.

According to Rodney, the response to the new platform has been overwhelmingly positive, with a consistent uptake of the services available on the eConnect platform since its launch earlier in March.

“Persons have been utilising the platform to set their appointments and to meet with our representatives, and the ease of use and the added convenience has been applauded by the clients,” she added.

Sagicor Life currently serves over 11,000 clients monthly in its customer service areas across its physical locations.