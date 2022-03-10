Sagicor Sigma Run 2022: Organisers say all systems go for first of two in-person road races on Sunday

It's all systems go for the Sagicor Sigma 'Team Bubble' Run in New Kinston this Sunday, March 13, according to organisers.

Organisers of the annual 5.5-kilometre charity road race have confirmed that all is in place for the execution of the first of its two in-person road race events.

The road race kicks off at 7:00 am on Sunday and will see participants going off in waves of up to 240 persons at a time. The race route roads will be closed between 6:30 am and 10:00 am.

There will be no access along Knutsford Boulevard between Oxford Road and Trafalgar Road, as well as roads leading off the race route including Lord Nelson Road, Holborn Road, Ruthven Road, Abbeydale Road, Waterloo Ave, Surbiton Road, Carvahlo Drive, South Avenue, North Avenue, Ellesmere Road, Suthermere Road, Winchester Road, Cecelio Avenue, Cargill Avenue, Chelsea Avenue, Carlton Crescent and Richmond Avenue. All emergencies will be accommodated as is customary, shared race organisers.

Organisers have confirmed that there will be adequate road and traffic marshals, with road/traffic management under the control of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Traffic Division. There will also be health officials and volunteers along the route to ensure a smooth flow for the road race. Additionally, there will be sanitization and hand-wash stations in keeping with the COVID-19 health and safety protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Hydration, security and parking is also in place, said race organisers.

The run will start on Knutsford Boulevard, then left unto Trafalgar Road through to Waterloo Road, left unto West Kings House Road, then left unto Constant Spring Road and left unto Hope Road before right turns unto Winchester and Ruthven Roads and a left unto Halfway Tree Road. The race will end on Oxford Road in the vicinity of Emancipation Park.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is now in its 24th year, and the Sagicor Foundation is aiming to raise $50 million dollars to procure much need medical equipment for this year's beneficiary of the run – the Kingston Public Hospital.