Sagicor encourages vigilance amid circulation of fraudulent text message

Sagicor encourages vigilance amid circulation of fraudulent text messageWednesday, November 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sagicor Group Jamaica is reminding its clients and members of the public to be vigilant amid the circulation of fraudulent text messages.
In a release today, the company stated that it is not associated with a fraudulent SMS message (text message) being circulated which asks persons to click on a link for security improvement to access their online account.
Sagicor said the text message is a phishing attempt.
The financial services group is advising those who have already clicked on the link to make contact with the Sagicor 24/7 client care centre at 888-SAGICOR (724-4267).
It also issued a reminder that clients and members of the public should remain vigilant, and always confirm the legitimacy of the source of information before engaging with any form of electronic communication.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy