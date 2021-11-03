Sagicor encourages vigilance amid circulation of fraudulent text message

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sagicor Group Jamaica is reminding its clients and members of the public to be vigilant amid the circulation of fraudulent text messages.

In a release today, the company stated that it is not associated with a fraudulent SMS message (text message) being circulated which asks persons to click on a link for security improvement to access their online account.

Sagicor said the text message is a phishing attempt.

The financial services group is advising those who have already clicked on the link to make contact with the Sagicor 24/7 client care centre at 888-SAGICOR (724-4267).

It also issued a reminder that clients and members of the public should remain vigilant, and always confirm the legitimacy of the source of information before engaging with any form of electronic communication.