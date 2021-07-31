Sagicor's Pusey heading to First Rock Group

KINGSTON, Jamaica— OBSERVER ONLINE has learned that Real Estate and Construction Management professional, Denroy Pusey, is reportedly departing Sagicor Group to take up an executive position at First Rock Group.

Pusey is currently Manager of CapEx & Projects at Sagicor.

He reportedly expected to join the team on September 1, as the company's Assistant Vice President of Real Estate Business, to assume responsibilities for First Rock Capital Holdings' regional real estate assets.

It is said that Pusey has strong expertise and technical and non-technical competences in Real Estate Investments, Development, Management (Estate) and Project Management.

At Sagicor Group, he has responsibilities for Real Estate Investments, Construction Management, Strategy and Planning.

Pusey holds a Masters degree in Construction Management and a Bachelors' degree in Urban and Regional Planning and is also a certified Project Management Professional.