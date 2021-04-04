Sales rep arrested for threatening to kill his child's mother

Sales rep arrested for threatening to kill his child's motherSunday, April 04, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A sales representative has been arrested and charged with assault at common law with the use of a firearm after he threatened to kill the mother of his child during an incident in St James on March 18.
He is 23-year-old Gavin Shaw, otherwise called 'JR', of Retirement, Montego Bay in the parish.
Official reports are that about 2:00 pm, the complainant, who had recently ended their abusive relationship, visited Shaw's mother's home to drop off their child, when she was confronted by Shaw who accused her of being promiscuous and refusing to return his calls.
Shaw reportedly ran to the rear of the premises and returned with a handgun, which he pointed at the complainant repeatedly and threatened to kill her.
The police said his relatives intervened, allowing the complainant to escape unharmed, and the matter was reported.
Shaw was arrested on Friday.
