Salt Spring resident receives keys to new home

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness today handed over the keys to a three-bedroom house, constructed under the Government's National Social Housing Programme at a cost of roughly $9 million, to a family of 10 in the inner-city community of Salt Spring in St James.

The new house was gifted to Julie Ann Sterling and her extended family during a ceremony in the community.

The National Social Housing Programme is being administered by the Housing Opportunity Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.

Holness noted that the programme is not a duplicate of similar programmes offered by the Government. He said the programme will be providing up to three-bedroom solutions or even multiple family solutions, through another modality called the upgrading of tenement yard.

He noted that the Government had already started the provision of indigent housing and the upgrading of tenement yards, which are commonly referred to as "big yard".

As at May 7, a total of 29 housing units had been completed under the initiative at an average cost of between $7 million and $8 million per unit.

Additionally, there are 15 units under construction across the island, which are expected to be completed by July.

Meanwhile, Sterling told OBSERVER ONLINE that she has been living in a dilapidated wooden structure for the past 47 years.

"It was very rough, very rough. At one point I even dropped through the floor but God is God and I appreciate what the Prime Minister has done and the Member of Parliament Heroy Clarke and my councillor caretaker," said Sterling.

The PM noted that while the house is free to the recipient, it has come at a cost to taxpayers. As such, Holness said it is the duty of Sterling to care for the house and ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.

Anthony Lewis