Samuda condemns attack on farm worker in Canada

Samuda condemns attack on farm worker in CanadaMonday, August 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Labour and Social Security Minister, Karl Samuda, has condemned the recent violent attack on a Jamaican farm worker in Canada.
The minister's statement comes following news that the Jamaican farm worker, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was reportedly stabbed by a colleague on Friday.
Samuda said the attack came as a surprise, especially as the ministry has been intensifying its efforts to grow the programme, which provides temporary employment to over 10,000 Jamaicans annually in Canada.
Samuda said the ministry has reached out to both parties to provide the requisite support.
He urged farm workers not to use violence to settle disagreements, but to instead utilize all available dispute resolution channels including the Jamaica Liaison Service.
