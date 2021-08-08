Samuda condemns violence against senior citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, is condemning the recent spate of violent attacks on senior citizens as an act of cowardice and insanity.

Last week, the body of 82-year-old Dorris Gordon was found lying in a pool of blood in a yard. Her throat was slashed.

According to the minister, at a time when senior citizens are most vulnerable and extremely concerned about their health and safety during this COVID-19 pandemic, the abuse being meted out to them must be condemned in the strongest terms.

He said these brutal attacks on our senior citizens reflect a degree of senselessness in our society and question our commitment to the sanctity of life.

“Therefore, I call on my fellow Jamaicans to care for and protect senior citizens, who have toiled to build our nation and have a right, as all citizens of Jamaica, to safety and security. It is our duty. We must enhance the development of a gentle and caring society,” Samuda said.