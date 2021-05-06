Samuda decries low take-up of COVID vaccine in penal institutions

Samuda decries low take-up of COVID vaccine in penal institutionsThursday, May 06, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Mathew Samuda, says the take-up of COVID-19 vaccine among inmates is alarmingly low in the island's penal facilities.
"We haven't got the number of uptake that we would like because the vaccine hesitancy is even more increased in our correctional facilities. So, it is something that we are going to have to overcome. I don't have the exact numbers now.... but I would "guesstimate" it is in the range of about 300, which is about 10 per cent of our population, which is not where we want to be. Not happy with it!" Samuda stated.
"We can't force anyone to take it but we made it available. We will not resile from our responsibility of doing everything possible to keep COVID out, we have made it available and we continue to do our best to monitor the protocols to ensure that risk is mitigated."
He was speaking earlier today, following a tour of the Private Security Regulation Authority office in Montego Bay.
Horace Hines
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy