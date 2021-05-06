Samuda decries low take-up of COVID vaccine in penal institutions

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Mathew Samuda, says the take-up of COVID-19 vaccine among inmates is alarmingly low in the island's penal facilities.

"We haven't got the number of uptake that we would like because the vaccine hesitancy is even more increased in our correctional facilities. So, it is something that we are going to have to overcome. I don't have the exact numbers now.... but I would "guesstimate" it is in the range of about 300, which is about 10 per cent of our population, which is not where we want to be. Not happy with it!" Samuda stated.

"We can't force anyone to take it but we made it available. We will not resile from our responsibility of doing everything possible to keep COVID out, we have made it available and we continue to do our best to monitor the protocols to ensure that risk is mitigated."

He was speaking earlier today, following a tour of the Private Security Regulation Authority office in Montego Bay.

Horace Hines