Samuda mourns supercentenarian Stephen Wright

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Labour & Social Security, Karl Samuda said he is saddened at the passing of Jamaica's oldest supercentenarian, Stephen Wright.

Wright died at his home in Sanguinette, Clarendon on Saturday, April 3.

According to Samuda, Jamaica is blessed to have another supercentenarian attaining the age of 115 years after our longest living centenarian in the world, Violet Mosse-Brown, who died in 2017 at the age of 117 years old and created history for Jamaica.

“Wright was an ardent Christian who lived a selfless life and served his community well. He worked in the capacity of a district constable in the earlier years of his career. He also travelled to the United States as a farm worker and was a veteran who fought in World War 11. His family members recalled him as one who loved people especially children and throughout his life he was generous. He has always accredited his longevity to Exodus 20:12 “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth.”

“He was born on August 24, 1905 in St Elizabeth to parents Estella Simpson-Wright and David Wright. He was the first of 20 siblings of which two brothers and a sister is alive. He was married to Alvira McDonald and their union produced nine children of which two predeceased him and seven are alive, his wife predeceased him in 1992.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security's, National Council for Senior Citizens salutes an extraordinary citizen and commends his contribution to nation building. We extend sincere condolences to his family, friends and community,” Samuda said.