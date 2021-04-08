Samuda mourns supercentenarian Stephen Wright

Samuda mourns supercentenarian Stephen WrightThursday, April 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Labour & Social Security, Karl Samuda said he is saddened at the passing of Jamaica's oldest supercentenarian, Stephen Wright.
Wright died at his home in Sanguinette, Clarendon on Saturday, April 3.
According to Samuda, Jamaica is blessed to have another supercentenarian attaining the age of 115 years after our longest living centenarian in the world, Violet Mosse-Brown, who died in 2017 at the age of 117 years old and created history for Jamaica.
“Wright was an ardent Christian who lived a selfless life and served his community well. He worked in the capacity of a district constable in the earlier years of his career. He also travelled to the United States as a farm worker and was a veteran who fought in World War 11. His family members recalled him as one who loved people especially children and throughout his life he was generous. He has always accredited his longevity to Exodus 20:12 “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth.”
“He was born on August 24, 1905 in St Elizabeth to parents Estella Simpson-Wright and David Wright. He was the first of 20 siblings of which two brothers and a sister is alive. He was married to Alvira McDonald and their union produced nine children of which two predeceased him and seven are alive, his wife predeceased him in 1992.
“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security's, National Council for Senior Citizens salutes an extraordinary citizen and commends his contribution to nation building. We extend sincere condolences to his family, friends and community,” Samuda said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy