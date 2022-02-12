Samuda says historic Disabilities Act to take effect February 14

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Labour and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda says The Disabilities Act (2014) will come into full effect on Monday, February 14, 2022.

The Disabilities Act was passed in Parliament in October 2014, and The Regulations were later affirmed in both Houses of Parliament in October 2021.

In a release, Minister Samuda shared that "this legislation promotes and protects the fundamental rights of persons with disabilities in all areas of development, these rights, which are enshrined in our constitution, are supported by standards of non-discrimination."

Samuda added that with The Disabilities Act coming into effect, it puts the Government one step closer to reducing discrimination against persons with disabilities and ensuring that their rights to education, employment, health, access to public passenger vehicles, housing and premises and participation in political office and public life.

He explained that Jamaica has signed and ratified the United Nations Conventions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and has adopted the concept of progressive realisation. He also urged all Jamaicans to show love and “respect –ability” indicating that “disability rights matter.”

“As citizens, we should continue to work together as a nation to build more resilience, create inclusion and break down barriers so all Jamaicans may participate equally,” he said.