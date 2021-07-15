Samuda vows to increase participants in the overseas employment programme

Samuda vows to increase participants in the overseas employment programmeThursday, July 15, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda has pledged to grow the Overseas Employment Programme to 30,000 participants over the next four years.
According to the ministry, each year approximately 7,000 Jamaicans participate in its programme on H-2A (agricultural) and H-2B (hospitality) visas. Another 6,000 Jamaicans are placed in the US by private employment agencies.
“We recognise the transformative power of this programme in the lives of participants, their families and their communities. So, we want to aggressively grow the programme from 13,000 to 30,000 participants over the next four years. However, as we do so, we must ensure that our workers have the necessary protections,” Samuda said.
The minister met with officials from the United States Department of State, the Department of Labour and the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC on Wednesday, July 14.
According to a statement from the ministry, Samuda discussed the expansion of the programme, as well as the provision of health insurance for H-2A agricultural workers.
“The meetings have been successful and we will continue to dialogue with the US government. They are committed to this mutually beneficial programme and importantly, they have agreed to review some of the regulations especially as they relate to the provision of insurance for our workers,” Samuda said.
Samuda also met with Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, as well as Jamaicans in the diaspora, who have committed to playing their part to facilitating the expansion of the programme.
The ministry said that over the next two days, Samuda is scheduled to meet with potential employers in Washington, DC and Miami, Florida.
