Sanasie withdraws from CWI leadership race; clears way for return of Skerritt as president

Sanasie withdraws from CWI leadership race; clears way for return of Skerritt as presidentThursday, April 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Anand Sanasie has announced he will withdraw his candidacy from the Cricket West Indies (CWI) leadership race, clearing the way for the incumbent Ricky Skerritt to return unopposed as president.
Sanasie's vice-president running mate Calvin Hope also declared he intends to stand down.
Sanasie, the former Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) secretary, and Hope of Barbados Cricket Association, were seeking to unseat Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow for the respective CWI posts of president and vice-president. Both Skerritt and Shallow are now set to serve a second two-year term at the helm.
Following the election of a new GCB executive on Monday, there were doubts whether Sanasie would have been able to garner support from Guyana.
Sanasie has questioned the legitimacy of the GCB election.
He has also accused the CWI of not following due process, which he said, led to shareholder representatives from Guyana and Barbados not showing for the CWI annual general meeting last Sunday. Their absence forced the postponement of the AGM which is now slated for April 11.
Skerritt's supporters had countered that Sanasie allegations and the bizarre no-show by the Barbados and Guyana representatives only served to potentially create a political divide in West Indies cricket.
Sanjay Myers
