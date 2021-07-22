Sandals Foundation continues fight against period poverty

ST ANN, Jamaica — The Women's Centre in St Ann are recent recipients of a sizeable donation of feminine hygiene supplies, courtesy of the Sandals Foundation and the Pack for a Purpose program.

The donation consisted of sanitary towels, tampons, panty liners, bras, sandals, toothbrushes, toothpaste and hand sanitisers. This comes following an appeal by the Sandals Foundation for holidaymakers to Sandals Resorts to bring these items to help vulnerable women in the Caribbean. This is all in an effort to help alleviate period poverty, which sees many young women across the Caribbean having difficulty accessing and offsetting the cost of these products which they undoubtedly need.

Heidi Clarke, executive director for the Sandals Foundation shared that guests who donate to this worthy cause are actually helping women in a massive way.

“By bringing one or two packs of sanitary towels or tampons with them and signing up to the Pack for a Purpose programme, Sandals guests can do their bit to help women who are living difficult lives. What's more, they weigh next to nothing, so guests don't need to worry about exceeding their luggage weight allowance,” she shared.

Vilma Moncrieff, the St Ann's Women's Centre manager who received the donations expressed gratitude for the contributions and shared that she will be paying it forward.

“I will be sharing these with some of the other centres in this region. Women everywhere can benefit from this initiative,” she said.

The team has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Like Moncrieff, as more guests donate, the team will continue their philanthropic exploits with the hope that period poverty will be drastically reduced and eventually eradicated.