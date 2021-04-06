Sandals Foundation donates over $2m in supplies to Jamaica's vaccination efforts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) has received a donation of supplies valued at over $2 million from the Sandals Foundation, as it ramps up the support of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' national vaccination plan.

The foundation said the supplies include infrared thermometers with batteries, coolers, tents, chairs and tables that will strengthen the capacity of health centres administering the COVID-19 vaccines, which began on March 10 across the island.

The PSVI has committed to assist the government of Jamaica to increase the pace and penetration of vaccinations by mobilising private sector members to provide funds that will support the government's efforts in delivering vaccinations across the three phases of the rollout. This support includes the provision of logistical and technical resources along with the procurement of critical hardware to underpin the programme.

The initiative is also coordinating the donation of items needed, such as those provided by the Sandals Foundation, to adequately stock vaccination centres across the island.

In speaking on the Foundation's latest support to the new phase of response, Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation said, “It is important now more than ever that we all come together to play our part to support the healthcare system, the healthcare workers and the building of resilience of our Jamaican citizens. The Sandals Foundation is extremely proud to help with the vaccination clinics and to assist with this process.”

“We are grateful to the Sandals Foundation team for this donation and commend them for always stepping up and answering the call to partner for the good of the nation. As the PSVI work with our participants to increase the velocity at which citizens receive vaccines, this supply of items to the national vaccination plan will significantly boost the activities even as the government seeks to ramp-up the blitz-sites component of the programme," Chairman, Oversight Committee, PSVI, Chris Zacca said.

“As the programme rolls out we expect to see more contributions from our members as the response to the request for support has been extremely positive. The private sector stands ready to play our part in helping our nation overcome COVID and get back on a path to positive and sustainable economic activities,” Zacca added.

In addition to the government's vaccination sites, the PSVI, whose partner base also includes the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and Global Services Association of Jamaica, aims to utilise established medical facilities and personnel within the associations' network who are prepared to contribute to supporting increased vaccination capacity islandwide.