Sandals Ochi rolls out various pop up initiatives for staff

ST ANN, Jamaica – Sandals Ochi team members were feted recently with a ‘Rise and Shine’ breakfast by the management of the resort as appreciation for their hard work.

“We value our team members, their commitment and their hard work and so we are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to show our appreciation,” said Human Resources Manager Tameca Sutherland Franklyn.

The incentive exercise began mid-July, and while adhering fully to the COVID-19 protocols, a lavish set up was arranged and team members were greeted and provided with a warm and welcoming meal. The resort’s management team was out in full force serving each team member from a delectable breakfast menu. In addition to the mouthwatering treat, the morning culminated with several team members walking away with a number of gift items to include gift baskets, toasters, irons and even standing fans to beat the summer heat at home.

Also, last week, the management team issued sizeable care packages to their team members. Each package consisted of food items and necessities for a typical household.

Adding a bit of fun and spontaneity, these latest initiatives were unannounced, truly making them ‘pop up’ events. As a result, team members were surprised at each roll-out.

The breakfast and the care packages are just two of the activities executed so far. The team hopes to continue showering the staff with appreciation. For Franklyn, this was a great way to engage the team members especially in this time.

“As a team, we are aware of the challenging and unprecedented time, a first for us and we are all trying to navigate our way through. When we plan these functions, we plan bearing these things in mind,” she said.

“We know that the times may be affecting persons in different ways and while we may not be able to aid with all challenges, we hope we can continue to connect with our team and help alleviate some issues they may be facing. Here at Sandals, we are a family and we remain committed to taking care of our family,” Franklyn added.

Scores of team members have expressed their appreciation for the resort’s kind gesture and are eager to see what the team will do for them next.

“I am thankful. I think this is great and very thoughtful,” Said Delva Reid, a housekeeper at Sandals Ochi.