Sandals Resorts International celebrates Caribbean excellence at the 2021 World Travel Awards

Sandals Resorts International celebrates Caribbean excellence at the 2021 World Travel AwardsWednesday, October 20, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has received twelve awards at the 28th Annual Caribbean and North America World Travel Awards virtual presentation on October 18, 2021, including being specially recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2021 for 28 consecutive years.
This recognition is welcomed by the resort company as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of Sandals Resort and continues to pave the path of excellence and innovation in the travel industry.
Sandals Resorts International was recognised for:
- Caribbean's Leading Hotel Brand 2021: Sandals Resorts International
- Caribbean's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2021: Beaches Turks & Caicos
- Caribbean's Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2021: Sandals Grenada
- Caribbean's Leading Resort 2021: Sandals Royal Barbados
- Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Resort 2021: Sandals South Coast, Jamaica
- Caribbean's Most Romantic Resort 2021: Sandals Grande Antigua
- Bahamas' Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2021: Sandals Emerald Bay
- Grenada's Leading Resort 2021: Sandals Grenada
- Jamaica's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2021: Beaches Negril
- Jamaica's Leading Resort 2021: Sandals Montego Bay
- St Lucia's Leading Resort 2021: Sandals Grande St. Lucian
- Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2021: Island Routes Caribbean Adventures
"It is our great honour today for Sandals Resorts International to be recognised as this year’s recipient of the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.
"For four decades we have held an unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence across the region," continued Stewart.
“We will continue to live our promise to our customers, valued travel advisors and our communities, and we will keep exceeding expectations through our dedication to hard work and innovation."
The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the sole purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.
Each year the World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.
“Even in these unprecedented times, it is an honour to be recognised for continuing to deliver exceptional and authentic destination experiences. We pride ourselves on this recognition and promise to continue delivering one-of-a-kind excursions and extraordinary service while always looking to raise the bar on our products and offerings,” said Ryan Terrier, Vice President of Operations, Island Routes.
