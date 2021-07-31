Sandals Resorts announces complimentary vacations for Jamaican sprint queens

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, has extended complimentary luxury-included vacations to Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson as he joins the entire Jamaica and the world athletics community in congratulating the island's sprint queens on their performance in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Thompson-Herah ran an Olympic and national record 10.61 to lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals in the event on Saturday, with Fraser-Pryce placing second in 10.74 and Jackson third in 10.76.

In adding his praises, Stewart remarked "our ladies are simply phenomenal”, citing the clean 1-2-3 sweep coupled with the breaking of a 33-year-old Olympic record.

“We are extremely proud of them and Sandals Resorts cannot wait to host them when their schedule allows," Stewart said.

He went on to state that their vacations will include BMW ground transfers from their homes if applicable, accommodations in the top suite at the resort of their choice and for a number of nights that would be up to each of the ladies to determine.

"They have been incredible. Their performances have been incredible and they continue to fly our Jamaican flag at the highest level and we as a nation could not be prouder. It will be our honour to roll out the red carpet and host them at the Sandals resort of their choice, whenever they are ready and for however long they determine," Stewart stated.