Sandals announces plans for three new hotels in Jamaica

Sandals announces plans for three new hotels in JamaicaThursday, April 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sandals has announced the addition of three resorts to its Jamaica portfolio, a move that signals the all-inclusive luxury vacation chain's continued confidence in the island, and will create over 2,000 jobs.
The properties — the former Jewels Dunn's River in Ocho Rios, Jewels Runaway Bay, and prime beachfront land adjacent to Jewels Dunn's River — were acquired last year.
Jewels Runaway Bay will be transformed and operated under the Beaches brand, while Jewels Dunn's River will be Sandalised and operated under its previous name, Sandals Dunn's River. The beachfront property will be developed and operated as Sandals Royal Dunn's River.
“This is evidence of Sandals Resorts International doubling-down on its commitment to Jamaica and will bring our resort count to 14 hotels with a total of over 3,400 rooms in Jamaica,” Sandals said in a news release.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy