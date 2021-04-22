Sandals announces plans for three new hotels in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sandals has announced the addition of three resorts to its Jamaica portfolio, a move that signals the all-inclusive luxury vacation chain's continued confidence in the island, and will create over 2,000 jobs.

The properties — the former Jewels Dunn's River in Ocho Rios, Jewels Runaway Bay, and prime beachfront land adjacent to Jewels Dunn's River — were acquired last year.

Jewels Runaway Bay will be transformed and operated under the Beaches brand, while Jewels Dunn's River will be Sandalised and operated under its previous name, Sandals Dunn's River. The beachfront property will be developed and operated as Sandals Royal Dunn's River.

“This is evidence of Sandals Resorts International doubling-down on its commitment to Jamaica and will bring our resort count to 14 hotels with a total of over 3,400 rooms in Jamaica,” Sandals said in a news release.