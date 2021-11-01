Sangster Int'l Airport contractors on drug charges to appear in court November 10

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Four people contracted to the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in St James, including a 43-year-old security supervisor, who were charged with various breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act last month, are to appear in the St James Parish Court on November 10.

They are 35-year-old, ramp agent Romaine Kerr of Church Hill, Flankers, St James, 23-year-old aviation security officer, Brelanie Reid of Paradise, Norwood in St James, 28-year-old ramp agent, Tavon Murray of Irwing, St James and 43-year-old, security supervisor, Indra Waite, of Salt Spring Road in the parish.

The four are said to be major players in a drug trafficking network operating out of the SIA. They were arrested by Narcotics detectives on October 10.

Kerr was been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, exporting cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine. Reid was charged with breach of the civil aviation act and conspiracy to export cocaine, Murray was charged conspiracy to export cocaine, while Waite was charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting.

Reports are that on Sunday, October 10, the accused were servicing a Sun Wing flight to depart the SIA to Canada during which they conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately US$570,000 on the flight.

The cocaine was intercepted at the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada and one person arrested and charged. The assistance of the Narcotics Division was requested and they launched a high level investigation resulting in the arrest and subsequent charging of the other individuals involved.