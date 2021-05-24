Sangster International, UNDP, ACI-LAC and DHL collaborate on disaster preparedness training

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Sangster International Airport strengthened disaster preparedness and response plans as well as relevant protocols and procedures by hosting and conducting Deutsche Post DHL Group's Get Airports Ready for Disaster (GARD) workshop recently.

GARD is a public-private partnership between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Deutsche Post DHL Group. The programme helps prepare airports to handle the influx of incoming relief goods after a disaster.

The workshop sessions were held May 11 – 13, 2021, at the Sangster International Airport (MBJ) and included 17 representatives from MBJ, St, James Municipal Corporation, CGC Ground Services (Jamaica) Limited, AJAS Limited, PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL) and Jamaican government organizations, including: Defence Force (JDF-West), Constabulary Force (Supt Ports Division), Customs Agency (JCA), Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Ministry of Transport and Mining (MTM), and Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA).

Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airports Limited Shane Munroe, said: “As a primary gateway to the island of Jamaica, Sangster International Airport is a critical national infrastructure for disaster preparedness and response. The GARD programme enabled us to assess our infrastructure and strengthen our disaster relief transport and distribution expertise. We are pleased to coordinate with DHL, ACI and UNDP on this effort.”

Airports play a key role when a disaster strikes, enabling incoming goods to reach those in need, the MBJ said in a press release. It said it is critical for stakeholders involved in disaster preparation to coordinate and work to strengthen airports' capacity to ramp up and manage these large-scale operations in advance of a disaster.

"ACI-LAC joins this important initiative between DHL and the United Nations (UNDP) with the objective of supporting the communities served by our airports in critical moments such as natural disasters. The GARD programme is a clear example of this philosophy and goes beyond the traditional functions of airports and puts the airport as the hub for supporting the population it serves," says Dr Rafael Echevarne, Director General, Airports Council International Latin America and Caribbean (ACI-LAC).

“UNDP is keen on building the capacity and resilience of key local stakeholders to ensure efficient and effective response to crises. Air transport is an essential pillar in supporting early response and recovery efforts immediately following a crisis. Through past disasters, we know the valuable lessons and importance of airport preparedness and developing strong private-public partnerships.,” said Denise Antonio, UNDP Resident Representative for Jamaica.

According to Sangster's International, DHL's Disaster Response Teams (DRT) assist with airport logistics and warehousing of incoming aid during a disaster and provide proactive GARD training to prepare airport staff before a disaster strikes. It said the DHL's GARD programme has trained 1,300 participants at 55 airports in 28 countries.

“DHL's highly trained employee DRT volunteers and GARD trainers have provided logistics expertise and contributed to emergency response efforts throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. We continue to build strong relationships with local emergency response teams, airport and military authorities, and non-profit organizations to support humanitarian logistics efforts in the Americas,” said Gilberto Castro, Senior Director Operations Colombia & Disaster Response Team Director for Americas, DHL. “GARD is an integral part of DHL's GoHelp programme that covers all company disaster preparedness and management activities in support of our company purpose to connect people and improve lives.”