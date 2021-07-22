Sangster airport celebrates return of TUI UK flights

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Sangster International Airport on Thursday welcomed TUI UK's resumption of weekly flights from Manchester, Birmingham, and London-Gatwick.

The inaugural flight TOM164, operated using a B787 Dreamliner aircraft, arrived at Sangster International Airport from Manchester at 1:40 pm, carrying 271 passengers and 10 crew members. This arrival marks TUI UK's first flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), as part of its summer schedule since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its hiatus.

TUI Group (TUI-UK, TUI-Belgium, and TUI-Netherlands) is MBJ's largest European carrier in terms of market share contribution representing passenger volume and weekly scheduled services out of Europe, and also the largest leisure tour operator worldwide.

TUI UK will operate six flights per week from the UK to Jamaica — two weekly flights from Manchester to Montego Bay (beginning Thursday, July 22 and operating on Thursdays and Sundays), three weekly flights from London Gatwick to Montego Bay (beginning Friday, July 23 and operating on Fridays, Mondays and Tuesdays), and one weekly flight from Birmingham to Montego Bay (starting on Saturday, July 24 and operating every Saturday).

Thursday's arrival was greeted by a celebratory water arch salute from MBJ's Emergency Response Service team, while disembarking passengers received a warm welcome by senior MBJ representatives and the Jamaica Tourist Board, along with live entertainment courtesy of a local mento band.

MBJ Airports Limited's CEO, Shane Munroe said he is thrilled with the resumption of this service.

“TUI UK's flights to tropical destinations have always been popular, and their summer schedule is a welcomed addition to our recently resumed London services. We continue to welcome our UK travellers safely and seamlessly to the beautiful island of Jamaica,” Munroe said.

President of the Airports Authority of Jamaica, Audley Deidrick said she is also pleased with the relaunch of this service.