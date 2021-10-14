Santa Cruz courthouse burglarised

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Hearings at the Santa Cruz courthouse were this morning affected as police cordoned off a section of the building following a break-in at the facility.

Sources say sanitation items and undisclosed documents were stolen during the break-in, which is believed to have happened last night.

Originally built as the petty sessions court, the facility is mere metres from the Santa Cruz police station.

The $11-million building was formally opened by then Justice Minister AJ Nicholson in 2007.

Kasey Williams