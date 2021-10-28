Santa Cruz lock-up under COVID quarantine

Santa Cruz lock-up under COVID quarantineThursday, October 28, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Detainees at the Santa Cruz police station lock-up are now under quarantine following an assessment by the local health department.
A senior police source told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that no visits are being allowed pending more information from the health authority.
“There is no confirmed case, but we have to take the precautions until [there is an update] from the Ministry of Health,” the source said.
Some of the detainees were tested today for COVID-19 and the decision made to quarantine the facility.
Consequently, court cases involving the detainees have been affected and visits prohibited.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy