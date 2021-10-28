Santa Cruz lock-up under COVID quarantine

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Detainees at the Santa Cruz police station lock-up are now under quarantine following an assessment by the local health department.

A senior police source told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that no visits are being allowed pending more information from the health authority.



“There is no confirmed case, but we have to take the precautions until [there is an update] from the Ministry of Health,” the source said.



Some of the detainees were tested today for COVID-19 and the decision made to quarantine the facility.



Consequently, court cases involving the detainees have been affected and visits prohibited.



Kasey Williams