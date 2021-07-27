Saturday services at select tax offices continue

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding the public that it will open select tax offices this Saturday and every last Saturday of the month for the remainder of the 2021/22 financial year.

This includes the Cross Roads, Montego Bay, Mandeville, Savanna-La-Mar, St Ann's Bay, and Old Harbour tax offices which will operate between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am to 2:00 pm).

According to the TAJ, the Saturday service enhancement is providing taxpayers with a convenient option of doing business on weekends, as well as to alleviate the usually high walk-in traffic at tax offices during the busy month-end weekday period.

Robert Gayle, a store manager who has used TAJ's month-end service each month end since April praised the service, saying “I'm loving the Saturday opening. It's the quickest I've ever been in and out the doors.”

Since its introduction in April, the administration said approximately 10,000 payment transactions, totalling $106 million has been collected at select locations opened on Saturdays during the three month period.

Individuals wishing to make payments for property tax may opt to utilise the added convenience of TAJ's weekend operating hours. Additionally, motorists who have not as yet collected their printed driver's licence cards, are able to do so at any of the listed locations, if their applications were dropped off there.

Taxpayers will also be able to access taxpayer service activities including processing motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions, applying for a taxpayer registration number (TRN), dropping off documents for the renewal of their driver's licence, and making tax and fee payments.

However, audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operations.