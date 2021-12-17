Saturday's daCosta Cup matches rescheduled

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The ISSA daCosta Cup Group 4 quarter-final games set for Saturday have been pushed back to next Tuesday, the organisers announced today.

Two-time defending champions Clarendon College, the group leaders, will meet McGrath High in a repeat of the semifinals in 2019, at Dinthill Technical, while Cornwall College and Manchester High will meet at Green Pond High in St James.

Both games will start at 3:00 pm.

Clarendon College, who won both previous games in the group, need only a point against McGrath, to win the group and qualify for both the daCosta Cup semis and the ISSA Champions Cup KO.

Cornwall College and Manchester High are tied on three points each and can only win the group if Clarendon loses and either team win.

Meanwhile, the group 3 games featuring St Thomas Technical vs Garvey Maceo, and St Elizabeth Technical vs Frome Technical at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex will go ahead as scheduled.

Paul A Reid