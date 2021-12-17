Saturday's daCosta Cup matches rescheduled

Saturday's daCosta Cup matches rescheduledFriday, December 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The ISSA daCosta Cup Group 4 quarter-final games set for Saturday have been pushed back to next Tuesday, the organisers announced today.
Two-time defending champions Clarendon College, the group leaders, will meet McGrath High in a repeat of the semifinals in 2019, at Dinthill Technical, while Cornwall College and Manchester High will meet at Green Pond High in St James.
Both games will start at 3:00 pm.
Clarendon College, who won both previous games in the group, need only a point against McGrath, to win the group and qualify for both the daCosta Cup semis and the ISSA Champions Cup KO.
Cornwall College and Manchester High are tied on three points each and can only win the group if Clarendon loses and either team win.
Meanwhile, the group 3 games featuring St Thomas Technical vs Garvey Maceo, and St Elizabeth Technical vs Frome Technical at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex will go ahead as scheduled.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy