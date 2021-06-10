Savanna-la-Mar now offering drive-up vaccination for some groups

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Individuals with mobility issues will now be able to use a special drive-up service to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre.

Westmoreland’s medical officer for health Dr Marcia Graham made the announcement a short while ago during the monthly meeting of the parish’s municipal corporation.

“If you have to walk with a walker, or if you have to be using a cane or you have to be using a wheelchair to get around, this service is for you,” she said happily. It is also available to those who are 80 and older even if they have no problem moving around," she added.

“You can arrange a ride; we will give you a date and time to come. You drive up, we serve you in the vehicle and you drive out,” the medical officer explained.

Appointments can be made by calling (876) 789-0710.

The Government has consistently maintained its push to get the elderly, one of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19, vaccinated. Cash incentives of $10,000 for those 60 and over have been among the measures being used. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nigel Clarke told the House of Representatives that as of June 5 the 60 and over age group made up only 42,254 of the 159,615 Jamaicans who had received the first shot of the vaccine. Only 7,052 of those elderly people had received their second shot by that date.

Kimberley Peddie