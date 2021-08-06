School principal charged in the death of two year-old student

School principal charged in the death of two year-old studentFriday, August 06, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— The 50-year-old principal of the a Couva educational institution in Central Trinidad, is due to appear before a magistrate here on Friday charged with the unlawful killing of a two-year-old student, earlier this year.
Alicia Bharath will appear virtually in the Couva Magistrates' Court charged with manslaughter in the death of two-year-old Romelu Drakes, which occurred on March 16 this year.
Police said that they had received advice from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, to file the charges against the principal.
Romelu fell into a pool on the compound of the institution on March 16. He was taken out of the pool, but attempts to revive him proved futile and he was pronounced dead at the Couva Health Facility. A post-mortem revealed that he died from drowning.
An investigation was launched into the incident and the suspect was arrested at her home on Wednesday.
The police statement said that the charge against Bharath was laid on Friday.
