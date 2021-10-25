Schoolboy football gets green light

Schoolboy football gets green lightMonday, October 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Schoolboy football is set to resume in less than a month after the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) got the go ahead from the government, it was announced on Monday morning.
The competitions were last held in the 2019 season, having been cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Organising Committee of ISSA is now busy finalising arrangements to commence the Manning Cup and daCosta Cup on Friday, November 12 or Saturday, November 13,” according to a release from ISSA.
Because of the late start to the competition which traditionally gets underway in early September, ISSA said “For the first time in recent memory, the season will be divided into two segments,” with the first two rounds to be played before the end of the current term and continue in January.
ISSA reiterated that “It is mandatory that all players and officials wishing to participate take at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the competition” and said “failure to comply automatically renders the individual ineligible.”
Schools that had earlier indicated their willingness to participate will now be allowed practice matches against other schools “subject to the dictates of the Disaster Risk Management Act and final approval for such sessions by ISSA.”
