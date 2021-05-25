Schools closed in St Kitts-Nevis as Federation records COVID cases

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Schools in St Kitts-Nevis were ordered closed for two weeks as the twin island Federation and several other Caribbean countries reported increased cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the last 24 hours.

Trinidad and Tobago also recorded deaths due to the virus.

St Kitts' Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health in a joint statement said that they made a proactive decision to close all schools in the Federation in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

They said all public and private schools including early childhood and primary levels will remain physically closed for the next two weeks until Tuesday, June 8.

On May 24, the Federation recorded six new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60 with 15 classified as active cases. The country has recorded no deaths associated with the virus.

In Barbados, the authorities have reported two new positive cases of COVID-19, both males, from the 429 tests conducted on Monday.

They said 46 people are currently in isolation. Since March 2020, there have been 4,000 cases of COVID-19 (1,933 females and 2,067 males). The virus has claimed 47 lives.

St Lucia recorded 15 new cases of the virus during the period May 22 to 23 when a total of 400 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said confirmation was also received of the recovery of 49 individuals bringing the total number of active cases in the country to date to 204. Presently, one of the active cases is requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 4,960.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago registered 18 additional deaths and 612 new cases of COVID-19 taking the respective totals to 408 and 20,879. There are 8,444 active cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the number of cases reported reflects the samples taken during the period May 19 to 24 and not the last 24 hours.

It said there are 443 patients in various hospitals, 170 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 7,195 in home isolation.