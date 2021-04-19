Scientist calls action of man who climbed volcano “dotish”

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – The lead scientist monitoring the La Soufrière volcano, Professor Richard Robertson, today described as “dotish” and not an act of bravery, the decision by a man to climb the erupting volcano on Sunday.

“It is absolutely foolish…it is absolutely dotish to do that. People talk about bravery and to me somebody is brave when you are aware of the risks that you put yourself through because of some positive job or they need to contribute to society in a fundamental way and you still take the action to save your family or something like that,” Robertson told listeners to the state-owned NBC Radio.

“So you are aware of the risk. You know you could be killed or you know you could be hurt but you still do it. That's a brave person. A brave person is not somebody who goes up to the mountain, putting themselves and their parties at risk, and the people who might have to rescue them,” the volcanologist added.

A video has been circulating on social media showing the man, later identified as a “tour guide” going to the summit of the volcano which has been erupting since April 9 and has forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people in the Red Zone area.

In the video, the person is seen, without a face mask, taking video selfies at the smouldering crater and describing the scene, while a strong wind blows, and steam rises from the cauldron. He also captures video of a person climbing.

On Sunday, the volcano continued its pattern of explosions with the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies, saying that the episode of continuous seismic tremor generated by explosive activity at La Soufrière, lasted until about 9.00 pm.

In its latest bulletin, the SRC said that following this, small long-period and hybrid earthquakes started to be recorded again, at a rate similar to before the explosive activity. It said that this rate dropped significantly during the early hours of Monday.