Scientists report third explosive eruption at St Vincent's La Soufriere

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — A third explosive eruption began at La Soufriere on Friday evening, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) have reported.

The latest of the three events that have occurred within a 10-hour period was recorded around 6:35 pm. It followed one at 2:45 pm, which came after the first at 8:41 am.

All three explosive eruptions have sent thick ash plumes thousands of feet into the sky and resulted in ash falls in parts of the country as well as neighbouring islands.

After the first eruption on Friday morning, the lead scientist on the UWI-SRC team, Professor Richard Robertson, put Vincentians on notice that more eruptions would likely follow.

“We won't be surprised if this continues for the next few days, the next few weeks,” he said.

Evacuations from red zone areas, in the north east and north west of the island, which began late Thursday evening, are continuing.

A total of 20,000 people are to be evacuated from the hazard spots.

Some will remain in St Vincent in shelters, hotels, guest houses and private residences in the safe zones, while others will be accommodated in neighbouring islands.