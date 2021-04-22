Scientists say latest La Soufrière explosion typical of destruction of lava dome

Scientists say latest La Soufrière explosion typical of destruction of lava domeThursday, April 22, 2021
|
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Thursday night said that the earlier eruption of the La Soufrière volcano is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.
The SRC said the volcano, which began erupting on April 9, had a “vertical explosive eruption” at 11:09 am (local time) generated by explosive activity, and lasted for about 20 minutes.
“A vertical explosive eruption plume rose slowly above the crater eventually reaching a height of about eight kilometres. During the initial stages of the explosion, a base surge (pyroclastic density current, PDC) was seen moving down the western flank of the volcano. PDCs are hot (200°C-700°C), ground-hugging flows of ash and debris,” the SRC said in its evening bulletin.
It said seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established after the explosive activity last weekend and that small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded, with their rate of occurrence gradually increasing.
“Tremor continued, at a lower level, for the next two hours as La Soufrière continued to vent ash. Since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9 explosive phase, the continuous GPS network has recorded a decrease in the overall rates of horizontal and vertical movement.”
The SRC, which has a team of scientists monitoring the volcano, said the continuous GPS (Global Positioning System) network is used to track changes in ground shape on and around the volcano.
“As magma moves beneath the volcano, changes in pressure cause the volcano to change shape (inflate/deflate). The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes,” the SRC said, adding “explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size, can occur with little or no warning impacting St Vincent and neighbouring islands.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy