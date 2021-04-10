Scores turn out for vaccination in Falmouth

Scores turn out for vaccination in FalmouthSaturday, April 10, 2021
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Scores of residents here have turned out at the Falmouth Health Centre to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, under the Ministry of Health and Wellness' vaccination blitz.
Among those vaccinated is 24-year-old teacher Devonte Stewart.
Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Stewart explained that getting vaccinated was a top priority of his.
“I am of the belief that since we have been taking vaccines since we were babies, it is important for us to get vaccinated. All of us got vaccines and the purpose of the vaccine is to prevent any serious injuries from the virus. I believe that the vaccine is here to do more good than harm. And that is why I got vaccinated,” said Stewart.
“I believe the positive effects of the vaccine far outweigh the effects that might be negative. Yes, I am aware that there are some side effects but even a Panadol has side effects and we take a Panadol effortlessly,” he added.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness on Thursday announced that the vaccination registration was now open for residents 60 years and older, staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Jamaica Customs, tourism workers, teachers, and other employees of educational institutions.
Some six vaccination locations have been established in Trelawny-- Falmouth, Duncans, Clark's Town and Wait-a-Bit health centres as well as the Bounty Hall and Stettin outreach sites.
Rochelle Clayton
