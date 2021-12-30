Scotiabank and United Way deliver major appliances, treat to St James Children's Home

Kingston, Jamaica – Scotiabank and United Way of Jamaica lit up the faces of the children and wards at the Blessed Assurance Children's Home in Adelphi, St James, with a treat and donation of major appliances to assist the facility which offers care for persons with special needs.

The facility was last week gifted with a commercial gas range stove and oven and a refrigerator which will be used to store medication. The residents were also treated to lunch and desserts courtesy of the Bank.

Home to some 30 residents, Blessed Assurance is a Mustard Seed Communities home located just outside of Montego Bay. It provides care and shelter for residents aged 12 to 37 years with severe disabilities.

Following the handing over of the donations, Andrea Rhule-Hudson, branch manager at Scotiabank, Fairview said that they take their role in corporate social responsibility very seriously and giving back and supporting the community is embedded in the bank's culture.

“We are very happy to give our assistance, especially as the home prepares for the Christmas season. We are also very happy that the staff remains committed to providing the very best care, including wholesome meals and medical attention for some of the most vulnerable in society,” Rhule-Hudson said.

Janet Richards, who represented United Way of Jamaica, said despite COVID-19, it was a pleasure to partner with Scotiabank in bringing joy to the children.

“We still believe that in giving, we will always receive. We are not able to interact with the children as usual because of the pandemic, and there has been a sharp decrease in the level of interactivity, as some relatives have stopped coming. But we are very happy that we were able to make this happen,” Richards said.

Vanessa Dobson, Matron at the Home, said the donations are greatly appreciated.

“We are very grateful when we see corporate entities come in to assist us. We provide holistic care for the children which can be very challenging at times,” she said.

Like many other organisations, the home has experienced a decline in donations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Dobson said, they had in place a system, which saw the staff treating the wards like family and the latter ensured optimum care was given even amid the hardships.

“We are a family and here is their home. We treat the children as if they are our own and try to ensure that they have the necessary amenities that other children would have,” she added.

Scotiabank and the United Way of Jamaica have partnered over the yuletide season to assist six children's homes across the island at a cost of $2.2 million.